Yzerman addresses Red Wings needs, strengthening secondary scoring and bolstering blue line

Red Wings busy to open free agency, signing Andrew Copp, David Perron, Ben Chiarot, and more | Brad Galli and Jeanna Trotman have more
Posted at 9:48 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 21:48:43-04

DETROIT — The Red Wings opened free agency addressing needs. Steve Yzerman didn't waste time making a statement.

Detroit signed Andrew Copp, David Perron, and Dominik Kubalik to build legitimate scoring depth, and Ben Chiarot and Olli Maatta to bolster the blue line.

