Yankees outlast Tigers in sloppy marathon

DETROIT (AP) — Gerrit Cole lasted a career-low 1 2/3 innings, and Clarke Schmidt combined with four relievers to pitch three-hit shutout ball and lead the New York Yankees over the Detroit Tigers 4-2 Tuesday night in a series opener.

Cole matched his career high of five walks and allowed two runs and one hit, throwing just 37 of 68 pitches for strikes.

Starting the third season of a $324 million, nine-year contract, the 31-year-old right-hander has a 6.35 ERA in three starts and has pitched into the sixth inning just once.

Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera singled off Cole leading off the second, his 2,996th hit.

New York’s bullpen got 22 outs without allowing a run. Schmidt (1-2) led the way, allowing two hits in 3 1/3 innings for his first major league win.

Wandy Peralta got five outs, Clay Holmes two and Miguel Castro and Aroldis Chapman three each, with Chapman pitching a perfect ninth for his second save and ending a game that dragged for 3 hours, 59 minutes o a cold night.

Tigers starter Tyler Alexander (0-1) gave up two unearned runs, one hit and two walks in one inning, throwing 42 pitches for three outs.

New York was 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position before DJ LeMahieu lined an opposite-field RBI single to right in the ninth off Joe Jiménez. The Yankees are hitting .163 (16 for 98) RISP this season.

In the second, Isiah Kiner-Falefa walked, stole second and took third when Rony Garcia spiked a pitch into the grass in front of the mound. Garcia left with a cracked fingernail and Will Vest allowed a sacrifice fly to Aaron Hicks to make it 3-0.

Cabrera led off the second with his 2,996th hit, and after Spencer Torkelson lined out, Cole walked three straight batters, forcing in a run, and Robbie Grossman followed with a sacrifice fly. Cole threw 45 pitches, his career high for an inning, before Schmidt relieved.

New York stole a season-high four bases. The Yankees struck out 13 times, including four by Joey Gallo, who is batting .121.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone said he anticipates having all his players available when New York travels to Toronto for three games starting on May 2. “My understanding is that we’re going to be OK,” he said before Tuesday’s game. “I’m not sure about the timelines on everything, but my understanding is we’re going to be okay.”

Tigers: Tests on RHP Casey Mize’s sprained elbow showed no major damage, but the Tigers don’t have a timeline for him to resume throwing, ... RHP Matt Manning (shoulder discomfort) is not going on the disabled list, but is expected to miss his scheduled start on Saturday.

PLAYING DEEP

The Yankees played four outfielders against Austin Meadows and Akil Baddoo in their first at-bats of the game, and the Tigers used four against Joey Gallo in the fourth inning.

UP NEXT

The teams play the second of a three-game series on Wednesday evening, with New York’s Luis Severino (1-0, 2.25) facing Detroit’s Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.87).