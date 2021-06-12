WWE's Drew McIntyre excited for live tour, return to Detroit

(WXYZ) -- The WWE roster might be just as excited to perform in front of fans again as fans are to see live WWE action again.

"That's all everyone's been talking about these past few weeks," Drew McIntyre said about the WWE locker room. "Getting back on the road and having our fans live back in the building, and just how excited we are about the shows, but also the feedback everyone's been seeing on social media, how excited the fans are to get back live in the building."

WWE's 25-city summer tour includes a visit to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on August 1.

"Can't wait to be back (in Detroit)," McIntyre said. "Such a great WWE town and wrestling city. I remember speaking to the fans in town and their knowledge always blows me away. I've been going there since I was a kid, from the Joe Louis right through to Little Caesars, so I can't wait to see everyone again."

"It's just going to be a phenomenal, phenomenal night. It's not a television taping, so our attention's not on the cameras and everybody watching at home. The attention's going to be on everyone in the arena, and having that back and forth."

Tickets for the WWE Supershow event are on sale now.