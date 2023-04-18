WWE star Big E to serve as emcee for 2023 Michigan Panthers home games

(WXYZ) — The USFL's Michigan Panthers announced Tuesday that WWE star Big E will serve as the team's emcee for its home games this season.

The Panthers are scheduled to play five of their regular season games at Ford Field, beginning April 30. The team opened the season Sunday with a road win over Houston.

Big E — a former football player at the University of Iowa — will host in-game events such as the Panthers' 'WWE Superstars Night' on June 18, ahead of Ford Field hosting WWE's 'SummerSlam' event August 5.