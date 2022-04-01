World Cup 2022: U.S. in group with England, Iran & Euro playoff winner

(WXYZ) — The stage is set for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after the final draw was held on Friday afternoon.

The United States was drawn into "Group B" along with England, Iran, and the winner of the Euro Playoff – either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

The U.S. earned its spot in the World Cup this year after missing out on 2018's World Cup.

They'll face England on Monday, Nov. 21, the winner of the Euro Cup on Nov. 25 and Iran on Nov. 29.

U.S. Soccer fans were very happy with the draw, believing the U.S. has a chance to make it out of the group stage.

The team made it out of the group stage in 2014 but lost in the round of 16 to Belgium. They haven't made it out of the round of 16 since 2002 when they lost to Germany in the quarterfinals.

Below is the entire draw by group

Group A: Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador

Group B: England, United States, Iran, (Wales or Scotland or Ukraine)

Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia

Group D: France, Denmark, Tunisia, (U.A.E. or Australia or Peru)

Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, (Costa Rica or New Zealand)

Group F: Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada

Group G: Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea, Ghana