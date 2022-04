(WXYZ) — The Kansas City Chiefs selected Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore in the second round of the NFL Draft. Central Michigan's Luke Goedeke went three picks later to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Goedeke's teammate Bernhard Raimann was selected in the third round by the Indianapolis Colts.

Moore, Goedeke, and Raimann all earned 2021 first team All-MAC honors.