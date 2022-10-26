Watch Now
With preparation comes confidence, as Payton Thorne 'feels good' heading into the Big House

Payton Thorne talks with Jeanna Trotman ahead of game against Michigan
Posted at 9:44 AM, Oct 26, 2022
At 3-4 with only one conference win, Michigan State is considered the underdog heading into their game in Ann Arbor against Michigan. However, as this rivalry has proven, more than just records should be considered between the Wolverines and the Spartans.

After resting during the bye week to feel healthy and doing a "deep dive" on Michigan film, Payton Thorne says confidence comes from preparation and he "feels good" heading into their primetime rivalry game under the lights.

"We'll do our best to put a plan together to exploit them," said Thorne.

This will be Payton Thorne's fourth game living the rivalry as a redshirt Junior on the team. He traveled in the 2020 game to Ann Arbor, was the winning quarterback in 2021 at home, and has the chance to go for three in a row Saturday.

"We're not going to sit here and tell you it's just like any other game," said Thorne.

