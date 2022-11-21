Williams leads Lions to 3rd straight win, 31-18 over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jamaal Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns and the Detroit Lions stunned the New York Giants 31-18.

The Lions posted consecutive roads wins and their first three-game winning streak since November 2017.

Williams scored on runs of 4, 1 and 1 yards and the Lions' much-maligned run defense shut down NFL leading rusher Saquon Barkley and forced three turnovers on a cold, blustery afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble to help set up 14 points.