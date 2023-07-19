Whitmer signs bill allowing alcohol sales at college sporting events

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill that will allow alcohol sales at college sporting events throughout the state.

The bipartisan Senate Bill 247 passed with a 34-2 vote in the Senate and an 85-23 vote in the House, and will allow liquor licenses to sporting venues on premises of public universities.

Currently, 11 of the 14 Big Ten schools allow alcohol sales at games, and Michigan and Michigan State University will join those schools.

Yesterday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation allowing alcohol to be sold at college sporting events. She also signed legislation making liquor-to-go permanent which will generate revenue for small businesses.

"Authorizing the legal sale of alcohol at sporting events will bring us on equal footing with other universities," Whitmer said in a statement.