Western Michigan, Nevada to meet in Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field

Carlos Osorio/AP
Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Ypsilanti, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 8:40 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 08:40:03-05

Western Michigan (7-5, MAC) vs. Nevada (8-4, Mountain West), Dec. 27, 11 a.m. ET

LOCATION: Detroit.

TOP PLAYERS

Western Michigan: QB Kaleb Eleby, 3,115 yards and 21 touchdowns passing; five touchdowns rushing; Sean Tyler, 1,004 yards and nine touchdowns rushing.

Nevada: QB Carson Strong, 4,175 yards and 36 touchdowns passing; Romeo Doubs, 80 receptions for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Western Michigan: Beat ACC champion Pittsburgh in its third game of the season. Closed its regular season with a 42-21 win over MAC champion Northern Illinois.

Nevada: Strong is the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row after setting a school record for touchdown passes.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Western Michigan: First appearance in Quick Lane Bowl, 11th bowl appearance overall; 1-9 bowl record.

Nevada: First appearance in Quick Lane Bowl, fourth straight bowl appearance, 19th bowl appearance in school history.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

