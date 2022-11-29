Western Michigan fires head football coach Tim Lester

(WXYZ) — Western Michigan University announced it has fired Head Football Coach Tim Lester after finishing 5-7 this season.

Lester was hired as head coach in January 2017 and has an overall record of 37-32 in his career at WMU.

"First, I am disappointed that I won't get to lead the Western Michigan football program and these players in the future. I want to thank Al Molde and his staff for recruiting me here in 1995. I want to thank Bill Cubit for hiring me as an assistant in 2005. And finally, I would like to thank Kathy Beauregard and President John Dunn for giving me the opportunity to lead this program six years ago", Lester said in a statement.

Broncos Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae said with the upcoming expansion in the College Football Playoff, the university wants to pursue a new direction with the football program.

"Western Michigan University can set the standard for football in the MAC, which in turn will position us for success in the new and evolving college football landscape. We will immediately embark on a search to welcome a leader that shares this aspirational vision," Bartholomae said in a statement.

Lester was a quarterback for the Broncos in the 1990s and finished his career ranked fourth in FBS history in passing yards and set 17 school passing records and eight MAC records.

The university said it has partnered with Glenn Sugiyama of DHR Global to begin the coaching search process immediately.