Wayne State hires Tyrone Wheatley as next head football coach

Wayne State University announced is has hired former Michigan Wolverines RB Tyrone Wheatley as the Warriors' next head football coach.

WSU Interim Athletic Director Erika Wallace made the announcement on Thursday after a search in conjunction with CarrSports Conslulting.

Wheatley is from Inkster and played at Robichaud High School in Dearborn Heights before going onto Michigan. He was a first-round draft pick and played nearly a decade in the NFL.

The university said Wheatley has 16 years coaching experience, including serving as the running backs coach for several NFL teams.

Wheatley was the head coach at Morgan State University from 2019-2021 and was most recently the running backs coach for the Denver Broncos.

"I am looking forward to coming home, as they always say there is no place like home. No matter where I have been, I've always tried to recruit the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit. I am pleased, honored and blessed to be back home and to coach at Wayne State University," Wheatley said in a statement.

"I am beyond excited to welcome Coach Wheatley and his family to the Wayne State community," stated Wallace. "Coach Wheatley has a passion for developing the student-athlete not only on the field, but off. His ability to mentor men, develop talent, and recruit will elevate our football program. I'm looking forward to watching his leadership as he guides our Warrior student-athletes into a new era."