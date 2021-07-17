Watch
Sports

Actions

WATCH: St. Clair native, Padres 2B Jake Cronenworth hits for the cycle

items.[0].image.alt
Nick Wass/AP
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth celebrates in the dugout after his home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Jake Cronenworth Padres Nationals Baseball
Posted at 10:30 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 22:30:38-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth hit for the cycle for the first time in his major league career Friday night against the Washington Nationals.

After lining out in the first inning, Cronenworth had a two-run double in the second, an RBI triple in the third, a solo homer in the fifth and an infield single against the shift in the sixth.

Cronenworth’s cycle was the third in Padres’ history, following Matt Kemp (2015) and Wil Myers (2017).

Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies is the only other player to hit for the cycle against the Nationals (2005-present), accomplishing the feat on the final day of the 2018 season.

The 27-year-old Cronenworth is batting .276 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Sign up today!