WATCH: St. Clair native, former Michigan standout Jake Cronenworth hits inside-the-park home run

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth, right, is greeted by teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. after scoring on an inside the park home run off a fly ball to right field during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 9:14 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 21:14:49-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit an impressive home run, went 4 for 4, finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle and even did the splits after stealing second base, leading the Padres over the Colorado Rockies 3-0 for a three-game sweep.

Jake Cronenworth had an inside-the-park home run and Joe Musgrove struck out 11 in seven innings. Craig Stammen struck out the side in the eighth, and Mark Melancon finished the two-hitter with a perfect ninth for his major league-leading 15th save in as many chances.

Cronenworth hustled for an inside-the-park homer after his smash to right field went over Charlie Blackmon, caromed off the wall and rolled away from the fielder.

It was San Diego’s first inside-the-park home run since Everth Cabrera on June 8, 2012, at Milwaukee, and the first at Petco Park since Tony Gwynn Jr. on July 17, 2010, against Arizona.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
