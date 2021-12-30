Watch
WATCH: Michigan's Blake Corum, Mike Sainristil, Luke Schoonmaker talk Orange Bowl at press conference

Michigan's Blake Corum, Mike Sainristil, Luke Schoonmaker talk Orange Bowl at press conference
Posted at 8:02 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 08:02:00-05

Michigan's Blake Corum, Mike Sainristil, Luke Schoonmaker talked at the Orange Bowl press conference on Monday

WATCH IT BELOW:

