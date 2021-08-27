WATCH: Kirk Herbstreit on how Michigan and MSU can get back to college football's elite

College football has elite teams at the top, and a tougher path than maybe ever before to get into that group.
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit talked with WXYZ's Brad Galli about how Michigan and Michigan State can get back to the top of college football's elite - and which program can get there sooner.
ESPN's @KirkHerbstreit talked with us about how Michigan and Michigan State can get back to the top of college football's elite - and which program can get there sooner pic.twitter.com/ET2arcd9TR
— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 27, 2021