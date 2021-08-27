Watch
WATCH: Kirk Herbstreit on how Michigan and MSU can get back to college football's elite

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit talks with Brad Galli about expectations for Michigan and Michigan State in 2021 and beyond.
Posted at 5:43 AM, Aug 27, 2021
College football has elite teams at the top, and a tougher path than maybe ever before to get into that group.

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit talked with WXYZ's Brad Galli about how Michigan and Michigan State can get back to the top of college football's elite - and which program can get there sooner.

