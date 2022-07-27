DETROIT, Mich. — Tom Izzo was one of the featured Detroit stars in the Area 313 Celebrity Scramble during the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He caught up with Jeanna Trotman after winning the scramble.

"That's one thing about places like golf. In basketball, someone else can screw up, you have five guys on your team. You can hide. There's no hiding in golf." 😂 https://t.co/kvRSdG5mpZ — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) July 27, 2022

Izzo jokes that his golf game isn't where he would like, crediting all his free time going to basketball and recruiting, even in the offseason. However, Izzo hit a crucial putt which helped his team win in a near three-way-tie.

The golf professional that Izzo was paired with was Matt Kuchar. On the 15th green, Izzo just barely missed a putt for birdie. Moments later, Kuchar stepped up and hit the same putt, he sinked it, and the team went one-under on the hole. Michigan State fans who were watching from the grandstands yelled out, "way to show him the line, Tommy!" Izzo laughed and joked that he finally got the golf respect he deserves.