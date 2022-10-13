WATCH: Jeanna Trotman talks one-on-one with Pistons center Isaiah Stewart

Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is only 21 years old, but in a way he says he is kind of a veteran on this young Pistons team. It's a role of leadership he says really likes.

Part of my chat with Isaiah Stewart: He is only 21 years old, but in a way he says he is kind of a veteran on this young Pistons team. It's a role of leadership he says really likes. pic.twitter.com/slcUPzmPiY — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) October 13, 2022

Most notably, his biggest personal improvement from last season to now is his shooting from distance. He said he isn't necessarily sick of talking about it already because he truly put that much work into it during the offseason. Stewart said he had a focus on being able to spread the floor better and it is showing early on in preseason.

Had a good chat with Isaiah Stewart today ahead of the season started. He said he is excited to make LCA a hard place to play & he can't say how close they are to the "restore" goal, but in his words, they've made big improvements since last season. More to come on @wxyzdetroit. pic.twitter.com/TyKrfMdVea — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) October 13, 2022

As far as this season goes, Stewart says he is so excited for opening day. He said he cannot say exactly how close the team is to hitting that goal of "restoring" the Pistons franchise, but he says there has been huge improvements from last year.