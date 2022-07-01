A new 3-on-3 hockey league called 3ICE is making a national tour with a stop Saturday in Grand Rapids. There are six teams, all coached by hockey greats with a combined 23 Stanley Cup championships. Former Red Wing, Stanley Cup Champion, and Hockey Hall of Famer Larry Murphy is one of the team's coaches.

HOFer Larry Murphy has gone from player to coach in @3IceHockey, a new 3-on-3 league. The tour makes a stop at @VanAndelArena in GR Saturday.



Murphy is enjoying his new endeavor, but says coaching is more stressful than playing & has zero desire to coach at the next level. 😂 pic.twitter.com/AUdtfALd89 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) July 1, 2022

Murphy has never coached before and is enjoying his new endeavor, but tells Jeanna Trotman he has no interest in coaching at a higher level. Other coaches in the league include other hockey legends Grant Fuhr, Bryan Trottier, Guy Carbonneau, Joe Mullen, and John LeClair.

3ICE utilizes the NHL’s 3-on-3 overtime format as its full-time format. Each team will have three skaters plus a goalie on the ice at all times and games consist of two, eight-minute halves with a running clock. Each tour-stop will have 6 games: 3 games in the opening round, then 2 semi-final games, and finally a championship game

3ICE tickets are available and each ticket allows you to watch all 6 games Saturday afternoon at Van Andel Arena. Games are aired live on CBS Sports Network.

