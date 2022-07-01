Watch Now
WATCH: Hockey Hall of Famer Larry Murphy talks with Jeanna Trotman about new 3-on-3 hockey league

Larry Murphy transitions from player to coach in new 3-on-3 hockey league
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 16:26:36-04

A new 3-on-3 hockey league called 3ICE is making a national tour with a stop Saturday in Grand Rapids. There are six teams, all coached by hockey greats with a combined 23 Stanley Cup championships. Former Red Wing, Stanley Cup Champion, and Hockey Hall of Famer Larry Murphy is one of the team's coaches.

Murphy has never coached before and is enjoying his new endeavor, but tells Jeanna Trotman he has no interest in coaching at a higher level. Other coaches in the league include other hockey legends Grant Fuhr, Bryan Trottier, Guy Carbonneau, Joe Mullen, and John LeClair.

3ICE utilizes the NHL’s 3-on-3 overtime format as its full-time format. Each team will have three skaters plus a goalie on the ice at all times and games consist of two, eight-minute halves with a running clock. Each tour-stop will have 6 games: 3 games in the opening round, then 2 semi-final games, and finally a championship game

3ICE tickets are available and each ticket allows you to watch all 6 games Saturday afternoon at Van Andel Arena. Games are aired live on CBS Sports Network.

