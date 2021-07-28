Watch
Sports

Actions

WATCH: ESPN's Jay Bilas talks Cade Cunningham, comparisons to Grant Hill

items.[0].image.alt
Sue Ogrocki/AP
FILE - Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots against Arkansas in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., in this Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, file photo. Cade Cunningham has announced he will enter the NBA draft after a dynamic freshman season that saw him named a first-team AP All-American. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Cade Cunningham
Posted at 5:07 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 17:07:15-04

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas said it only took "two or three games" for Cade Cunningham to prove to him he should be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

Bilas talked with Brad Galli about the comparison between Cunningham and Pistons great Grant Hill.

Watch the full conversation below or click here

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!