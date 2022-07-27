Watch Now
Sports

Actions

WATCH: Dylan Larkin talks with Jeanna Trotman during Rocket Mortgage Classic celebrity scramble

Detroit Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin spoke to our Jeanna Trotman after the Rocket Mortgage Classic's AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge on Tuesday at Detroit Golf Club.
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin
Posted at 2:09 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 14:09:15-04

DETROIT, Mich. — Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was one of the featured celebrities for the charity scramble at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He talked with Jeanna Trotman about his golf game and upcoming season.

Larkin said that the nerves of teeing off after being announced and in front of a ton of fans compares to taking the ice in front of home fans. Speaking of hockey, Larkin said that he is looking forward to the upcoming season for the Wings.

"There's a lot of excitement about players coming to Detroit right now because of the good young core we have right now," said Larkin. "It's nice to finally see that and we're all excited for the season to start."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!