DETROIT, Mich. — Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was one of the featured celebrities for the charity scramble at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He talked with Jeanna Trotman about his golf game and upcoming season.

Dylan Larkin compared the nerves of taking the tee box at a charity event vs. taking the ice in front of home fans. The captain said the tee shot is WAY more nerve-wracking.



1-on-1 with Larkin: https://t.co/6BPVYdtAWK pic.twitter.com/RvX2SC94eP — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) July 27, 2022

Larkin said that the nerves of teeing off after being announced and in front of a ton of fans compares to taking the ice in front of home fans. Speaking of hockey, Larkin said that he is looking forward to the upcoming season for the Wings.

"There's a lot of excitement about players coming to Detroit right now because of the good young core we have right now," said Larkin. "It's nice to finally see that and we're all excited for the season to start."