Watch
Sports

Actions

WATCH: Calvin Johnson receives Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at Ford Field

items.[0].image.alt
WXYZ-TV
Calvin Johnson receives his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony on September 26, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by WXYZ-TV)
Calvin Johnson Pro Football Hall of Fame ring ceremony
Posted at 5:50 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 17:50:29-04

(WXYZ) -- 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Calvin Johnson received his ring from the Hall during a halftime ceremony at Ford Field on Sunday.

"It's an honor to represent excellence, everything that the Hall of Fame stands for," Johnson said during a brief speech. "It's an honor to represent Detroit. I love you guys. It's an honor to represent the NFL and the Johnson name on the back. I love you guys, I love the energy y'all brought every Sunday. I miss you guys, and I look forward to great things in the future here in Detroit."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!