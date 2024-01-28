WATCH: Barry Sanders on Detroit Lions in NFC Championship: ‘They can beat anyone in this league’

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders is serving as an honorary captain for the Lions and 49ers in the the NFC Championship. WXYZ-TV’s Brad Galli caught up with Barry before Sunday’s big game.

“We're one of the best four teams in NFL, and obviously you don't get opportunities like this. You gotta, you know, you got to do what you can and take advantage of it. And the thing about this league, and this game is you never know when your moment is. You never know when that is. You know, and to find ourselves in this position is remarkable,” he said.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

