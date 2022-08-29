Washington running back Robinson Jr. shot during apparent carjacking

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is in “good spirits” after he was shot multiple times in a possible carjacking.

According to the Commanders, Robinson sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the incident. Head coach Ron Rivera said late Sunday he had just visited Robinson at the hospital.

“He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support,” Rivera tweeted. “He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.”

NBC Washington reported that two juveniles attempted to steal Robinson’s Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. A gun was found at the scene of the incident, police told NBC Washington.

Robinson is set to start his rookie NFL season after five seasons at the University of Alabama, where he won two national titles. After primarily serving as a backup for four seasons, he was among the SEC’s top running backs in 2021, earning first-team All-SEC honors.