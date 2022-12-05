Watch Now
Wallace leads No. 19 Kentucky past Michigan 73-69 in London

Michigan Wolverines' Kobe Bufkin (2) goes for the basket as Kentucky Wildcats' Sahvir Wheeler (2), left, and Kentucky Wildcats' Oscar Tshiebwe (34) defend during an NCAA basketball game between Michigan Wolverines and Kentucky Wildcats at the O2 Arena, in London, Sunday, Dec.4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Posted at 9:44 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 09:44:03-05

LONDON (AP) — Cason Wallace scored 14 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 73-69 victory over Michigan at the O2 Arena in a London showcase of two marquee American college sports teams.

Wallace was 4 of 4 on 3-point shooting with his most important one giving the Wildcats a five-point lead with 1:11 to play.

Tshiebwe, last season's consensus national player of the year, scored 13 points and pulled down 14 rebounds amid foul trouble that kept him on the bench for extended spells.

Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 23 points and nine rebounds. Kentucky is 6-2. Michigan is 5-3.

