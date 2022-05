Tyler Bertuzzi has one year left on his contract, like Dylan Larkin does.

Much like Larkin, Bertuzzi wants to stay with the Red Wings.

The 30-goal scorer discussed his return from back surgery and his 2021-22 season. Watch his full season wrap-up media session here



Bertuzzi had Jeff Blashill as a coach in Grand Rapids, and with the Red Wings.

"I’ve had him my whole career," he said. "It’s a tough spot, and it's just like guys getting traded or not making the team anymore. Things move on."