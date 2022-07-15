VIDEO: Simon Edvinsson determined to make Red Wings roster

DETROIT — Simon Edvinsson’s goals for this coming training camp are simple: take a roster spot and be in the lineup on opening night.

"To take a roster place, to be in the lineup of the first game, that’s the main goal," he said.

The 2021 first round pick said he had contact with Lucas Raymond throughout the season. He said he would text him and tell him he was good in every game he played.

“The SHL is a hard league, there’s a lot of good players and hard games, so it’s a good run-up for the NHL. Watching Lucas and Moritz do that, it gives you more confidence to really do this right here now.”

The Red Wings concluded development camp with a 3-on-3 tournament and Team Draper won.



Edvinsson is aware of the anticipation surrounding him and he very much so wants to materialize all the expectations in him.

“I’m a two-way defenseman so I wanna show everything I got. I’m not going to hold back," he added.

The Swedish defenseman said that he wants to be part of the team and part of getting back to the Stanley Cup.

