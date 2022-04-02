VIDEO: Here are the new things fans can expect to see at Comerica Park this year

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers revealed all of the new things coming to Comerica Park for the 2022 season, which kicks off with Opening Day on Friday, April 8.
It's the first "normal" Opening Day since 2019 after the 2020 season was delayed and 2021 Opening Day had a limited crowd.
“It’s going to be a very exciting summer at the ballpark, and we can’t wait to celebrate the start of baseball season with Tigers fans on Opening Day next week!” Tigers VP of Marketing Ellen Hill-Zeringue said in a statement.
From theme nights to fan giveaway items, below you'll find all of the new things fans can expect when coming to a baseball game this season.
Also, fans are reminded that all tickets to Comerica Park are digital. All bags, purses and clutches are prohibited. Only wallets sized 4" x 6" x 1.5" or smaller are allowed.
Theme nights
- Pink Out the Park Presented by McLaren Health Care: Friday, May 13 vs. Baltimore Orioles
- Star Wars Night: Saturday, May 14 vs. Baltimore Orioles
- Summer Bash Weekend Presented by Miller Lite and Bally Sports Detroit: June 10-12 vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- 20th annual Negro Leagues Weekend Presented by Comerica Bank: June 17-19 vs. Texas Rangers
- Independence Day Weekend Presented by Miller Lite: July 1-4 vs. Kansas City Royals/Cleveland Guardians
- ¡Fiesta Tigres! Presented by Miller Lite – Friday, August 19 vs. Los Angeles Angels
- Fan Appreciation Weekend: September 30-October 2 vs. Minnesota Twins (Saturday, October 1 Presented by Visit Central Florida)
Fan giveaways
The first 10,000 guests in attendance will receive that day’s giveaway item.
- Detroit Tigers 2022 Season Magnet Schedule: Friday, April 8 vs. Chicago White Sox (Opening Day Presented by Rocket Mortgage)
- Pink Out the Park Light Weight Hoodie: Friday, May 13 vs. Baltimore Orioles (Pink Out the Park Presented by McLaren Health Care)
- Floppy Hat, Presented by National Coney Island: Saturday, May 28 vs. Cleveland Guardians
- Miguel Cabrera 500 Home Runs-Themed Figurine, Presented by DTE Energy: Friday, June 10 vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- “Detroit’s Biggest Summer Baseball Bash” T-Shirt, Presented by Bally Sports Detroit: Saturday, June 11 vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- Negro Leagues Replica Jersey, Presented by Comerica Bank: Saturday, June 18 vs. Texas Rangers
- Patriotic Print All Over Shirt (ages 21+), Presented by Miller Lite: Friday, July 1 vs. Kansas City Royals
- ¡Fiesta Tigres! Hat (ages 21+), Presented by Miller Lite: Friday, August 19 vs. Los Angeles Angels
"Sweet Lou" Jersey retirement
The Tigers will retire the No. 1 jersey of Lou Whitaker on Saturday, Aug. 6 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The event will feature renowned Tigers players and coaches speaking during a pregame ceremony, a video tribute and much more.
New and upgraded Chevrolet Pavilion
The Chevrolet Pavilion in left field has been reimagined with a new bar facing the field, a re-branded canopy and more. It also features Detroit's Atwater Brewery.
New items at The D SHop
- Expanded line of “Detroit Roots” items, including a t-shirt, sweatshirt, can cooler, pin and mug
- New styles of ladies merchandise to include trending cropped-style fit
- New styles of bracelets and purses
- Jerseys for fan favorites Akil Baddoo, Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal, and the newly signed Javier Báez
- New line of Negro Leagues Weekend/Detroit Stars merchandise, including caps and home and road T-shirts
- Expanded line of New Era 5950 caps, including exclusive team designs and a collaboration with Big League Chew
- The Detroit Tigers 2022 Yearbook will be available for purchase, a great collector’s item for Tigers fans
Sunday kids day
Every Sunday is Chevy Sunday Kids Day where kids it attendance can run the bases after the game, ride the carousel and ferris wheel for free, and have face-painting and a baseball card station.
The Tigers are also offering a Sunday Family Value deal that includes four lower-level seats, four hot dogs and four pops for $99.
New food and beverage options
Check out the food & beverage options below.
- Brisket and Mac ‘N Cheese Pasty: Rich, flaky crust stuffed hatch and chili queso Mac ‘N Cheese with smoked beef brisket
- Coney Pasty: Rich, flaky crust stuffed with ballpark frank slices, coney sauce, mustard and diced onions
- Polish Pasty: Rich, flaky crust stuffed with cheddar and potato pierogis, grilled smoked sausage and sauerkraut
- Apple Pasty: Tender apples and cinnamon baked in rich, flaky crust
- Motor City Chicken: Tender pork loin wrapped in bacon, drizzled with spicy Michigan Maple Syrup
- Fresh Italian Sausage: Grilled rope Italian Sausage topped with marinara, peppers and onions
- Milk ‘N Cookies: Big chocolate chip cookie and half pint of Guernsey milk
- The Notorious P.I.G. – Smoked pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, onion straws and pickled jalapeno peppers, drizzled with BBQ Sauce on onion roll
- Fat Rooster Chicken Sandwich: Fried spicy chicken topped with house-made pickles and slaw and honey mayo on sweet Hawaiian Roll
- Impossible Burger: Plant-based burger with lettuce, tomato and onion
- Gyro Nacho: Crispy pita chips, carved gyro meat, chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomato, onions and tzatziki
- Beer Braised Brat: Grilled bratwurst simmered in beer and butter, topped with sauerkraut and served on pretzel bun