VIDEO: Go inside the Lions' locker room after Packers win

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and the team celebrated their win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Despite being eliminated from the playoffs, the Lions still won 20-16 and finished the season with a 9-8 record, and eliminated the Packers from the playoffs.

In the video posted to the Lions Facebook page, Campbell is in the center of the locker room surrounded by players and Owner Sheila Ford Hamp.

"To do what you guys did, it shows the character of this team and what you're all about," Campbell said. "We didn't doubt it at all, coaches didn't doubt it, you didn't doubt it.

"I couldn't be more proud, these coaches couldn't be more proud. Do you guys understand? When I say this is a special group. This is a special group. And by the way, this is just the beginning, this is just the beginning, alright? Because now the idea will be down the road that all roads go through Detroit. That's the way we gotta think," he added.