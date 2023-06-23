Watch Now
US to host 2025 Club World Cup, an expanded soccer tournament with 32 teams

Manu Fernandez/AP
FILE - Real Madrid players celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA Club World Cup final match against Al Hilal at Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat, Morocco, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025, the first time the FIFA tournament will have 32 teams. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners for the expanded tournament lineup that is set to test stadiums and operations one year before the 2026 World Cup. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
Posted at 2:31 PM, Jun 23, 2023
GENEVA (AP) — The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025. It will be the first time the expanded FIFA tournament will have 32 teams.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners.

The Club World Cup will take place in June-July 2025. The United States was chosen as host during an online meeting of the FIFA Council.

The tournament should test stadiums and operations for the 2026 World Cup.

The United States will host the men's World Cup with Canada and Mexico. FIFA could yet give some Club World Cup games to those countries.

