U-M's Hailey Borja makes makes cut at Augusta National Women's Amateur

(WXYZ) — University of Michigan golfer Hailey Borja is among the 30 players who made the cut at the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Friday.

Borja, 20, will now compete for the championship on Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.

After shooting a second-round 76, Borja is tied for 9th at +3 through two rounds. She's three shots back. After major delays due to rain on Thursday, Borja didn't tee off until the afternoon, with her round finishing Friday morning ahead of a practice round at Augusta National.

During the day on Thursday, Borja held the lead and at one point was the only player under par. She completed 11 holes Thursday but lost the lead after bogeying five holes on the back 9, including the final three holes to come in with a 41, which was +5 on the back 9.

Two players are tied for the lead at even par, followed by three players each at +1 and +2. The final round will air on NBC from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Two other college players from Michigan competed but didn't make the cut.

Ashley Lau, a senior at the University of Michigan, finished +9 and tied for 43rd, and Michigan State's Valery Plata finished tied for 58th at +12.