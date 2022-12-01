U-M DL Mazi Smith charged with carrying a concealed weapon, will continue to be with team

Michigan senior defensive lineman Mazi Smith is facing gun charges in Washtenaw County.

Smith, 21, is facing one charge of carrying a concealed weapon. The charges were issued on Nov. 30 but the offense happened on Oct. 7, according to the court filings.

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savitt said the prosecutor's office received the warrant request on Oct. 14 and the case was authorized and processed on Nov. 17. It was formally "sworn out" in front of a magistrate this week.

Smith was arraigned on the charge Tuesday and given a personal bond. He is now allowed to leave the state with the exception of traveling with the University of Michigan, will not be able to use alcohol, marijuana or illegal drugs, and he cannot purchase or possess firearms.

His attorney, John Shea, said that Smith was in the process of obtaining his Concealed Pistol License when he was pulled over, and that he does have it now. Shea said that he was pulled over during a traffic stop and when asked if there were firearms in the car, he said that there were.

The charge is punishable by imprisonment for not more than five years or by a fine not more than $2,500, according to the state.

Smith played in the game at Indiana the day after the charge and has played in every Michigan game since. He is a co-captain on the team, and had 43 tackles, .5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss this season.

In a statement, Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said Smith was honest about the situation from the beginning and will continue to participate as a member of the team.

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh released this statement:

"I have respect for our judicial process and with that respect brings confidence that a fair and just resolution is forthcoming. Mazi’s character and the trust that he has earned over the past four years will continue to be considered throughout the process."

Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel released this full statement:

"We are aware of the charge against Mazi from a traffic stop back in October. Mazi was honest, forthcoming and cooperative from the very beginning and is a tremendous young man. He is not and never has been considered a threat to the University or community.

Based on the information communicated to us, we will continue to allow the judicial process to play out. Mazi will continue to participate as a member of the team."

No. 2 Michigan takes on Purdue in the Big Ten Championship this Saturday.