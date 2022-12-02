Watch Now
Tyler Bertuzzi undergoes surgery on left hand, to be out 6 weeks

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) shoots against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 12:47 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 12:47:48-05

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi underwent surgery on Friday and is expected to miss about six weeks.

The team placed Bertuzzi on injured reserve Thursday after he was hit in the left hand during Wednesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

He just returned to the lineup a couple of weeks ago after missing about a month when he was hit on the right hand blocking a shot during the second game of the season against the New Jersey Devils.

Bertuzzi was coming off a great year in 2021-22 where he had 30 goals and 32 assists. He had one goal and three assists in nine games this season.

