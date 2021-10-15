Tyler Bertuzzi scores four goals, but Red Wings lose to Lightning in OT

DETROIT (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored with 2:17 left in overtime, lifting the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 7-6 comeback victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored a career-high four goals, including three in the second period, to help the Red Wings take a three-goal lead three times.

Tampa Bay came back from each time, including late in the third period when Ross Colton, Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn scored in a four-minute span to make it 6-all.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who were routed 6-2 in their opener by Pittsburgh, rallied to avoid opening a season with two losses for the first time since 2009.

Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots. Alex Nedeljkovic made 41 saves for the Red Wings.

Detroit sold out its home opener and gave its fans plenty of reason to cheer — until the collapse — and perhaps to be optimistic about a team that hasn’t earned a spot in the playoffs since 2016.

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin scored the game’s first goal early in the first period. Larkin’s night ended midway through the second period with a match penalty for retaliating to Mathieu Joseph’s check from behind into the boards by punching him in the face.

After Bertuzzi’s hat trick gave Detroit a three-goal lead in the second, Steven Stamkos scored twice in the period to cut Tampa Bay’s deficit to 4-3.

Bertuzzi scored his fourth goal early in the third and Vladislav Namestnikov had a goal midway through the period to give the Red Wings a three-goal cushion that wasn’t large enough.

CAPTAIN CELEBRATION

The Red Wings rolled out the red carpet on the ice to welcome back former captains, including Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom and former Michigan coach Red Berenson, in a pregame ceremony to recognized Larkin for being named captain last year.

NOTES: Bertuzzi has chosen not to get vaccinated, calling it a personal choice, and doesn’t plan to change his stance. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association haven’t mandated vaccines for players, but those who do not get the shot, or shots, will not be able to cross the border from the U.S. into Canada without a two-week quarantine. ... Bertuzzi was limited to just nine games last season because of a back injury. ... Vasilevskiy is 13-0 in the regular season against the Red Wings.

