Tyler Bertuzzi out 4-6 weeks after upper-body injury, Red Wings announce

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) plays against the Montreal Canadiens in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 12:06 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 12:06:46-04

DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi will be out for the next 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury.

Head Coach Derek Lalonde made the announcement on Monday morning ahead of the team's game against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Bertuzzi was hit in the hand with a puck during the second period of Saturday's 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. He had an assist in the game with only 8 minutes of time on ice.

Detroit has started the season with two straight wins following a 3-0 shutout to open the season against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.

