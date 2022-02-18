Two-time major champion Mark O'Meara reflects on iconic Oakland Hills Country Club

Mark O'Meara is one of the biggest names in golf and he calls Oakland Hills Country Club one of the most iconic courses in the world. O'Meara played in the 1985 and 1996 U.S. Open tournaments that were held at Oakland Hills.

He said that it was heartbreaking to hear the news and see the images of the devastating fire at the Oakland Hills clubhouse on February 17. He added that many people in the golf world would consider Oakland Hills a "top-five" course when comparing iconic and historic golf clubs across the country.

O'Meara is a two-time major champion, including the 1998 Masters. In total, he has 16 PGA Tour victories. He resides in Las Vegas and still competes on the PGA Tour Champions. O'Meara competed in Michigan recently at the Ally Challenge presented by McLaren held at Warwick Hills Country Club in Grand Blanc.