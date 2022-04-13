Troy Weaver and Dwane Casey addressed the media one last time before the summer to "put a bow" on the 2021-22 season and share their final thoughts ahead of what could be a busy offseason and exciting draft.a

Weaver: "As we put a bow on 2021-22 season... It was rough waters for a while. But as we got healthy, we started playing really good basketball. That's a testament to the work that has been put in. You want to see how your team navigates rough waters & they showed resilience." — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) April 12, 2022

"As we put a bow on 2021-22 season, it was rough waters for a while," said Weaver. "But as we got healthy, we started playing really good basketball. That's a testament to the work that has been put in. You want to see how your team navigates rough waters and they showed resilience."

#Pistons GM Troy Weaver said there were "rough waters" for a while this season, but the team played good basketball after the All-Star break.



His opening remarks at the season-ending press conference: pic.twitter.com/QGPkuKwhcZ — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 13, 2022

Casey said that he feels excited, invigorated, optimistic after exit interviews w/ his team. For example, Marvin Bagley told him he finally enjoyed coming to the gym & he was having fun again.



Casey said it feels good to hear that because he & his staff is doing something right. — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) April 12, 2022

Troy Weaver said the biggest need to be addressed with the Pistons is adding talent. The Pistons have their third worst record in the NBA, which gives them a 14% chance of landing the number one pick in the 2022 draft. The NBA draft lottery will be held on May 17th. Weaver was asked if adding more youth to an already young team will be a problem and he confidently said no and said that there is room to add and develop more young players.

This is GOOD from Troy Weaver: Do the #Pistons have room for another top prospect? He looked at his time in OKC.



"We were 23-59 with Durant and Green and Westbrook on the team. And we drafted Harden. Yeah, there's room. If they can play, there's always room for another one." pic.twitter.com/HMjOhX3NKL — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 13, 2022

"We were 23-59 with Durant and Green and Westbrook on the team," said Weaver. "And we drafted Harden. Yeah, there's room. If they can play, there's always room for another one."