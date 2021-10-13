Tom Izzo's entire Michigan State team is vaccinated, and he's urging everyone to join them

Tom Izzo's entire Michigan State team has the COVID-19 vaccine. He wants everyone to get it.
“I am encouraging, pleading, and begging people to get vaccinated,” he said. “Please listen to the best medical people, not the social media experts that are putting garbage out there."
Watch his full comments here:
— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 28, 2021
pic.twitter.com/hhA943MT4A