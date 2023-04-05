Watch Now
Tigers unveil Opening Day celebrations including flyover, discounted happy hour & more

Posted at 11:18 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 11:18:55-04

The Detroit Tigers have unveiled their plans for the home opener on Thursday as Detroit takes on the Boston Red Sox.

Detroit's Opening Day, presented by Rocket Mortgage, will include a National Anthem performance from Laith Al-Saadi, a flyover, a tailgate party and much more.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m., and standing-room tickets are still available for Opening Day with tickets available for the weekend games, too.

According to the Tigers, gates will open at 10:30 a.m. and there will be live music, photo opportunities, an exhibit celebrating Miguel Cabrera, the 50/50 raffle and more.

Fans can take advantage of the Miller Lite Home Run Happy Hour in the Comerica Landing from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with $5 concessions including 16-ounce beers, fountain drinks, hard seltzers, hot dogs and mac-n-cheese bowls.

The Tigers said fans should try to be in their seats for team introduction at 12:35 p.m., and then Detroit sports legends will throw out ceremonial first pitches to start the game.

Al-Ssaadi, who was a finalist on The Voice, will perform the National Anthem, and then four A-10 Thunderbolt "Warthog" aircrafts from the 107th Fighter Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base will perform the flyover.

