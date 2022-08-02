Watch Now
Tigers trade outfielder Robbie Grossman to Braves for LHP Kris Anglin

FILE — Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman plays during a baseball game, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 3:49 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 15:49:25-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers traded Robbie Grossman to the Atlanta Braves for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin on Monday night.

Grossman appeared in 83 games for the Tigers this season, hitting .205 with two home runs and 23 RBI.

"It's always a weird feeling to be traded," Grossman said on Bally Sports Detroit's postgame show Monday night.

"Detroit will always be special. This jersey will always be special to me."

Anglin, a 2021 Braves draft pick, has appeared in 16 games this season at the single-A and rookie levels, going a combined 4-6 with a 4.64 ERA.

