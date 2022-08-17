Tigers' Tarik Skubal has flexor tendon surgery

(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal had flexor tendon surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles, manager AJ Hinch told reporters prior to Detroit's game in Cleveland.

The procedure is the same that Matthew Boyd had in September 2021.

Skubal, who last pitched August 1 for Detroit, has started 21 games this season, going 7-8 with a 3.52 ERA.

Hinch also announced Wednesday outfielder Austin Meadows will be recalled from his rehab assignment in order to continue working with medical and strength staff in Detroit.