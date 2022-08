DETROIT — The Tigers have a celebration planned for a franchise legend.

The team is retiring Lou Whitaker's No. 1 jersey during a ceremony on Saturday, ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Originally, the team made the announcement to retire his jersey in 2019 with plans for a ceremony in August 2020. Then it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitaker will be the 10th player with his number retired.