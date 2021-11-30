Tigers reportedly nearing 6-year deal with Javier Baez

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are close to finding their shortshop. According to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the team is close to deal with free agent Javier Baez.

Morosi reports that the deal the two sides are nearing is for six years.

Baez, 28, is a two-time All-Star and played for the Chicago Cubs before being traded to the New York Mets last season.

He was the runner-up in the 2018 NL MVP race, and won the 2020 NL Gold Glove for shortstop.

After being traded to the Mets, Baez batted .299 with nine home runs, 22 RBIs and 50 hits in 47 games.