DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase hit a grand slam off Sean Manaea, Jeimer Candelario homered twice and the Detroit Tigers routed the San Diego Padres 12-4 Monday night.

Miguel Cabrera hit his 506th career homer in the sixth inning and moved past Al Simmons for 13th on the career RBI list with 1,840.

Manaea (5-5) was pummeled for a career-worst nine runs in 3 1/3 innings, and his replacement, promising young left-hander MacKenzie Gore, was pulled with an apparent arm injury.

Gore, ranked among the game’s top pitching prospects before debuting this season, got four outs despite an average fastball velocity 2 mph slower than normal. He left with a trainer during the fifth inning.

The Tigers had lost 11 of 13, while San Diego lost its second in a row.

Five of the runs against Manaea were unearned. He gave up eight hits, including two home runs, and walked one batter while striking out nine.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the third on Jurickson Profar’s homer, but Detroit loaded the bases with no one out in the bottom of the inning on an error and two singles.

Javier Báez tied it with a sacrifice fly and Willi Castro moved to third. After Robbie Grossman popped out, Manaea walked Cabrera to reload the bases, and Haase hit a line drive to right that hit the top of the fence.

The play was originally ruled a double but changed to a grand slam via instant replay.

Candelario made it 6-1 with a long homer in the fourth, and Báez’s RBI double ended Manaea’s night later in the inning. Grossman added an RBI groundout and Báez scored on Gore’s wild pitch to make it 9-1.

Tigers starter Drew Hutchison couldn’t get out of the fifth. The first six Padres hitters reached base, making it 9-4 with two on and one out when Will Vest came out of the bullpen.

Vest (2-2) got out of the jam, and Candelario gave the Tigers an 11-4 lead in the bottom of the inning with his second homer of the night.

WELCOME HOME

Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth, who grew up just north of Detroit and attended the University of Michigan, received loud cheers in his first game at Comerica Park.

RARE TRIP TO MOTOWN

This series is only the third time the Padres have played in Detroit, and they are still looking for their first win. After losing the final three games of the 1984 World Series at Tiger Stadium, they were swept in a three-game series in June 2005.

UP NEXT

The Padres will start Mike Clevenger (2-3, 3.50) on Tuesday night against Detroit RHP Garrett Hill (1-2, 5.63).