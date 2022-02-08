Watch
Tigers plan to officially retire Lou Whitaker's No. 1 in August

Leon Halip/Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - JUNE 30: Former Detroit Tigers player Lou Whitaker speaks to the fans during the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the 1984 World Series Championship team prior to the game against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on June 30, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Athletics 5-4. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are planning to retire Lou Whitaker's No. 1 jersey during a ceremony in August.

Detroit announced Tuesday it would retire the jersey on Aug. 6, 2022, ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Originally, the team made the announcement to retire his jersey in 2019 with plans for a ceremony in August 2020. Then it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's unclear whether the jersey retirement will actually happen as the MLB is in the middle of a lockout that started in December 2021 when the league's collective bargaining agreement expired. Players are banned from team workout facilities and weight rooms.

Whitaker will be the 10th player with his number retired.

