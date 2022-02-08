Tigers plan to officially retire Lou Whitaker's No. 1 in August

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are planning to retire Lou Whitaker's No. 1 jersey during a ceremony in August.

Detroit announced Tuesday it would retire the jersey on Aug. 6, 2022, ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Originally, the team made the announcement to retire his jersey in 2019 with plans for a ceremony in August 2020. Then it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's unclear whether the jersey retirement will actually happen as the MLB is in the middle of a lockout that started in December 2021 when the league's collective bargaining agreement expired. Players are banned from team workout facilities and weight rooms.

Whitaker will be the 10th player with his number retired.

