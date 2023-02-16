Tigers move up weeknight home start times to 6:40 p.m., announce promo giveaways & more

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers revealed information for the 2023 season ahead of single-game tickets going on sale, which include new start times for weeknight home games, giveaway items and more.

According to the Tigers, weeknight home games will start at 6:40 p.m., and the chang was made after getting feedback from fans, baseball operations, TV rightsholders and more.

Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, April 6 against the Boston Red Sox, and it's presented by Rocket Mortgage.

This season will also focus on Miguel Cabrera, as it will be his final season in the MLB.

Friday night fireworks will return at Comerica Park, and the brand-new Party in the Park Friday swill also include live music, entertainment and the fireworks.

Sunday Kids Day returns where kids can get autographs on the concourse, run the bases after the games and get free rides of the Ferris Wheel and carousel.

Below is the promotional item lineup.

Every Saturday home game will have a promotional item, according to the Tigers, and each giveaway will have at least 15,000 items.

Other fan-favorite nights and weekends will return as well. They include:

Jackie Robinson Day – April 15

Polish American Night – May 26

Negro Leagues Weekend – July 21-23

¡Fiesta Tigres! - Aug. 6

Marvel Super Hero Night – Aug. 26