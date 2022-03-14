Tigers eyeing roster additions: AJ Hinch says organization 'actively looking for guys'

The Tigers are going to make more roster moves — and soon.

That's the goal, at least.

AJ Hinch didn't shy away from saying that on Monday, following the team's first workouts of spring training.

"The organization is actively looking for guys," he said. "I'll think you'll see a few names over the next couple days."



The Tigers signed free agent pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and shortstop Javier Baez before the MLB lockout. They're still likely pursuing another starting pitcher.

"At some point, we'll probably draw the line in the sand and say, 'You can't make the start of the season unless you're here by a certain date. That date's not today. So I think you'll see a few names over the next couple of days," Hinch added.

The Tigers manager said the team isn't waiting on anybody, then paused to add context.

"Everybody that's supposed to be here is here. Maybe not everybody though, of who we're targeting."

