(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers prospect Spencer Torkelson will miss the remainder of the Arizona Fall League season due to a right ankle sprain.

After hitting 30 home runs between High-A West Michigan, Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo during the 2021 minor league season, Torkelson appeared in seven games for Salt River of the AFL.

The Tigers also announced Ryan Kreidler has a left calf strain and will miss the rest of the fall season.