Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez has a 0.43 ERA in the past 6 games

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is dealing as the Tigers won their third straight series on Wednesday, this one against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Tigers' ace gave up four hits and two walks across seven innings, giving up no runs for the second straight game.
Looking closer at his statistics over the last six games, Rodriguez has a 0.43 ERA and has only allowed two runs through 41.2 innings.
Here are the statistics:
- April 12 – 6 innings pitched, 7 hits, 1 earned run in Tigers' 4-3 loss to Toronto
- April 18 – 8 innings pitched, 4 hits, 0 earned runs, 10 strikeouts in 1-0 win over Cleveland
- April 23 – 7 innings pitched, 1 hit, 0 earned runs, 6 strikeouts in 2-1 loss to Baltimore
- April 29 – 5.2 innings pitched, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 5 strikeouts in 7-4 win over Baltimore
- May 4 – 8 innings pitched, 2 hits, 0 earned runs, 9 strikeouts in 2-0 win over New York Mets
- May 10 – 7 innings pitched, 4 hits, 0 earned runs, 8 strikeouts in 5-0 win over Cleveland