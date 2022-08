MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins stocked up their sputtering pitching staff before Tuesday's trade deadline.

They acquired All-Star closer Jorge López from the Baltimore Orioles, starter Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds and reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers, giving up a total of eight prospects in three separate deals.

The Twins took a one-game lead in the AL Central into their game on Tuesday. They have a 5.30 team ERA since the All-Star break.